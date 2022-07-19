CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

CTRE stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

