CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
CTRE stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Read More
