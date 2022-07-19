Carbon Price Tops $0.0053 (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $37,418.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,857,809 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.
Buying and Selling Carbon
Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.