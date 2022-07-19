CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.33 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.46.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

