CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $355.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.36 and a 200 day moving average of $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

