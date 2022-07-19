CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

