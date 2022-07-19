CapWealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.71 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 186,245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

STIP stock opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01.

