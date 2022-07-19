CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $328,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Generac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $224.34 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.52.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

