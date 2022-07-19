CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,627,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

Shares of HCA opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.91 and a 200 day moving average of $227.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.