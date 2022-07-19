Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,882. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 1,535,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

