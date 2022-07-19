Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 477.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 132.9% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

