Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,203,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,236 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,302.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,636 shares of company stock valued at $995,892. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

