Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.