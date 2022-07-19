Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes $226,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

