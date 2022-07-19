Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.