Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

