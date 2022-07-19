Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

