Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $129.03. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

