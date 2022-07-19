Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $318,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

