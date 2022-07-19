Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
