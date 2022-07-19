Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.