Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires Shares of 392 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

