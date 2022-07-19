Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28.
About Cantaloupe
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.