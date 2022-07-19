Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0025 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $13,676.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.69 or 0.06668066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00110297 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

