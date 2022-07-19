Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.