ByteNext (BNU) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week

ByteNext (BNU) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $327,181.08 and $122,254.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.80 or 0.05853600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001916 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

