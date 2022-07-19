ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

ByteNext (BNU) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $340,154.52 and approximately $25,053.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00392458 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00018903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
ByteNext Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
