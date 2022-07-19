Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 101,343 shares.The stock last traded at $24.20 and had previously closed at $23.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $914.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Steven P. Kent bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and sold 23,622 shares valued at $586,398. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

