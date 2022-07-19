Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.76. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 4,531 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

