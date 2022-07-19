BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

NYSE ES traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,628. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

