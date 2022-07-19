BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 303,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.26. 20,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,768. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

