BTR Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.61. 30,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,639. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

