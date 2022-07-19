BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $167.59. 7,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

