BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,382,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $194.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.