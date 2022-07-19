BTR Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.69. 4,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.80 and its 200 day moving average is $381.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

