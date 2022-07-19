BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $169.69. 48,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,476. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $234.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

