BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 63,817 shares.The stock last traded at $68.17 and had previously closed at $67.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.