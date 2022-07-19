Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 279,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,242. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 397,787 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

