British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $630.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $630.00.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 650 ($7.77) to GBX 710 ($8.49) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

British Land Price Performance

Shares of BTLCY opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. British Land has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.74.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

