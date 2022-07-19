Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading Up 4.7%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 1,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 892,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Brinker International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 238,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

