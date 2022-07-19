Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 875,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

