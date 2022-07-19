Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Up 72.4% in June

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the June 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 129.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 403.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 336,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of BORR stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 68.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

