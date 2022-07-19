Bonk Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (BONK)

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded flat against the dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,204.96 or 1.00003401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com.

Bonk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.