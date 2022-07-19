BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 1,289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,540.0 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

BOC Aviation stock opened at 8.36 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a twelve month low of 6.25 and a twelve month high of 9.35.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered BOC Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; arranges debt financing and other financial services for airlines and aircraft investors; and sells aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.