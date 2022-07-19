BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,938 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKSE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. 472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,431. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.45 and a 52-week high of $103.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99.

