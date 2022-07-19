BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DHF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,050. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

