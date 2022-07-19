BMO Capital Markets Trims TMX Group (TSE:X) Target Price to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.00.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of X traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$126.68. 48,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,018. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$133.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

