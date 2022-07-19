BMO Capital Markets Trims TMX Group (TSE:X) Target Price to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.
X has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.00.
TMX Group Price Performance
Shares of X traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$126.68. 48,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,018. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$133.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
