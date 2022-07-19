BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 44.5% in June

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the June 15th total of 804,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NYSE BXC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 115,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

