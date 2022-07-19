Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Up to $25.03

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $26.15. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 269 shares traded.
Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $533.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.