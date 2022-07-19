Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Up to $25.03

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $26.15. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

