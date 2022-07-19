Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) received a $20.00 price target from equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 1,162,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,935 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.