Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Cap of $220,618.31

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $220,618.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

