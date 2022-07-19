BlitzPick Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $89,677.39 and $49.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

